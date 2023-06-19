More Rain & Mountain Snow into Summer

It's the final day of spring and summer begins this Wednesday, but there are showers, storms, chilly temperatures and mountain snow that will continue from one season to the next. Spring has been very wet for a lot of Montana, and this trend will continue into the beginning of summer. Temperatures will slowly start warming up toward the end of June, but there will be more opportunities for significant rain and potential flooding. Tuesday will be cooler than average with some sunshine early in the day. Showers and thunderstorms will become scattered by afternoon. There will be some higher elevation snow again, generally above 7000'. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for western Montana, but 70s in the eastern part of the state. Showers and mountain snow will continue into Tuesday night. Wednesday is the first day of summer but it will be partly cloudy, breezy and cooler than average. There will be a few showers and an isolated storm or two. Highs will be chilly for the first day of summer, generally in the 60s with some 70s in eastern Montana. Thursday will be a much deserved nice day for most of the state with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Most of the state will be completely dry. That will be short-lived however as an area of low pressure will move into the state on Friday with increasing thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. This storm will keep areas of rain and rumbles of thunder in Montana through Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be drier with just isolated thunderstorms but another round of widespread wet weather is possible Monday. Gradually temperatures will warm next week up through the 70s into the 80s, but the state will stay in a stormy pattern into July.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist