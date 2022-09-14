More Rain, Possibly Snow to Help Snuff Out the Smoke

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for western Montana.

Well that was a nice rain. Much of the state has experienced some light to moderate rain over the last day and night. It was not a lot, but it was helpful with the fire and smoke situation. Even with the rain, the wildfire smoke continues to create poor air quality for a lot of western Montana. The air is a little cleaner the farther east you go, but smoke is visible in the sky across the state, across the northern Rockies, and out into the northern plains. More wet weather with cool temperatures continue through the weekend into next week. The next round of rain should be a little heavier, and there will be at least some wet weather in the state for the next week. Thursday will have another solid area of rain move into the state through the afternoon and evening. Much of western and central Montana will have hours of light to moderate rain, with a slight chance of a heavier downpour along with a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Areas of light rain and imbedded thunderstorms will continue to move northeast through the night, with a few showers lingering into Friday morning. Friday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated showers or a thunderstorm, but it will be a drier day with highs in the 70s. Some heavier rain is likely in southern area, with the chance of some heavier rain getting up into the Lewistown area. Yet another round of showers should move through the state on Saturday, keeping the temperatures down in the 60s and 70s. There is a chance for more precipitation and even cooler temperatures on Sunday into early next week. By Tuesday, snow levels could come down to pass-level further helping firefighting efforts. Cold enough air could mix with the moisture on Wednesday for rain and snow to fall in the lower elevaitons. This will help bring us closer to the end of fire season while really cleaning up the smoke.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist