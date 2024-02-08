Watch Now
More Snow Through Friday

Posted at 5:39 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 20:46:45-05

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for most of central and northeast Montana.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of western Montana and parts of the Hi-Line.

A significant snowstorm continues to produce accumulating snow for much of Montana especially the central part of the state with a new storm and more snow likely through Friday. The snow has been heavy and on the wet side in some areas, it's good snowman making snow but it's not pleasant on the roads. Snow will fly through the night and taper off in the morning for most of central Montana including Helena, Great Falls and Lewistown. Northeast Montana will see snow linger through Thursday into Friday morning. Thursday will have some steady snow across eastern Montana with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the state by afternoon. Highs will hold in the 20s and 30s. Some sunshine will poke through the clouds at times through Thursday afternoon. Light snow will move back across western Montana and over the Continental Divide on Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday another cold front will move through the state with periods of snow and highs will again top out in the 20s and 30s. An additional 1-3" of snow will fall for mainly central and western Montana. The storminess takes a break on Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s. Sunday looks partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s. There will be a stronger wind around Great Falls, East Glacier and the Rocky Mountain Front which could create some blowing snow. Some light snow could fall on the Hi-Line through the afternoon. Another significant snow event is looking likely for Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

