More Storms, Flooding &...Snow?

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for parts of western and central Montana into Friday morning.

Much of Montana has been rocked by thunderstorms over the last few days. These storms have created new fires but also produced some very heavy rain that has caused localized flooding. This storm system will stick around for one more day but another storm this weekend could bring more thunderstorms and even a little mountain snow! The low pressure that has created the recent and current thunderstorms will continue to bring heavy thunderstorm activity scattered across the state through Thursday night. Friday will have a little more sunshine with scattered thunderstorms across the state, shifting more towards the east by afternoon and evening. Highs will be slightly warmer in the 70s and 80s. The wind gusts will increase to 20-25mph late Friday afternoon as the low pressure is finally on the move off to the east. Saturday, a new low pressure will move into western Montana by afternoon. Widespread thunderstorms are likely to develop again and continue to move east through the evening. This storm has a bit more upper level cold air, cold enough for a few snowflakes perhaps down to around 8500' in the mountains. A light accumulation is possible over the southwest and south-central peaks. Sunday will be mostly sunny and nice with highs mainly in the 70s, but the wind could gust in excess of 20mph by the afternoon. The exiting low will produce some thunderstorms across far eastern Montana. Monday will be mainly sunny and dry with highs in the 80s to around 90. High pressure should develop for most of next week with a return of dry and hot weather. Most days will have highs up in the 90s. Slightly cooler but fairly dry weather is likely headed into Labor Day Weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist