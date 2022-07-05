More Storms & Heavy Rain

mtn

This picture was from Sunday's thunderstorm in Helena and the subsequent flooding. Many businesses downtown are cleaning up from that storm still. While thunderstorm activity diminished on Tuesday for some areas, more widespread thunderstorms will return for the next several days. These storms have the chance at becoming severe with damaging wind and large hail. There certainly is a lot of available moisture too, so heavy rain and flood potential will accompany these storms as well. Wednesday will be another stormy day with the number of thunderstorms increasing from Tuesday. Large hail, damaging wind and torrential rain causing flooding is possible. The worst will be in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. More thunderstorms are likely on Thursday afternoon as well in the afternoon and evening. Friday and Saturday could be extremely stormy at times with more severe weather possible. This is unusual for this time of year. Fortunately these storms are not dry, but new wildfire starts are still possible. Storm frequency should begin to diminish on Sunday with Monday possibly being the first storm-free day in a while. By the middle of next week there will likely be more typical heat and dry weather. Climatologically at that time, we enter the hottest time of year. Usually the second half of July through the first week of August is when the northern hemisphere experiences the hottest temperatures.

