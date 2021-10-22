More Sunny Than Stormy This Weekend

Welcome to the weekend! Storms are lined up in the Pacific and will be heading into the coast. However, this pattern will initially favor west of the Continental Divide and much of Montana will be dry until the weekend. While there will be some snow in the mountains and rain showers west of the Divide here in Montana, many areas east will have to wait a little while. The active pattern should continue through the end of October with more of Montana seeing an opportunity for rain and higher elevation snow next week. Saturday will start mostly cloudy but there will be more intervals of sunshine in the afternoon making it a pretty nice day with highs in the 50s. For general hunting opening day, expect temperatures in the 30s and 40s in the mountains. A few showers will move through mainly in the mountains. Sunday will be a decent day in between storms with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Monday will have a better chance for showers and mountain snow east of the Continental Divide. More moisture will move through in the final week of October. Temperatures also will cool down to well below average by the middle of next week. The wind will really become an issue starting Tuesday. Stong gusts that could top 50mph are possible from Tuesday through Thursday. Along with cooler temperatures and scattered rain and snow showers, the middle of next week may get a little uncomfortable to be outside. Until then...

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist