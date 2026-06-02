A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for the Two Medicine River and Badger Creek near Browning.

The record breaking rainstorm is finally moving out of Montana and the precipitation totals were staggering in some places. More than a half foot of RAIN is a LOT! Perhaps it was a blessing in disguise to have a dry spring up which reduced the flood potential. While the storm is moving out, the ground is saturated and creeks, streams and rivers will continue to be high the next several days. Wednesday will be a much drier day with partly cloudy skies. There still will be a few lingering showers up on the Hi-Line but most of the state will be dry. Highs will warm into the 60s to around 70. Late Wednesday evening another storm system will move in with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms into Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will really shift east across eastern Montana through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts should be less than 0.50". Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Friday will be the nicest day in a while with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be a few scattered thunderstorms around the state this coming weekend, but nothing like last weekend. Some sunshine will be most welcomed!

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist