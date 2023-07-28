More Timely Rain Likely into August

Watch Now
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 19:11:28-04

It's been a wet, stormy and cool few days with some thunderstorms lingering through the weekend, but another round of wet weather is likely. Thunderstorms will grace the state over the next few days bringing rain and cooler temperatures but also the possibility of new wildfire starts. There will be a drier, hotter stretch early next week but another round of widespread wet/cool weather will move in late next week. Saturday will be a little hotter with highs in the 80s and low 90s along with a few isolated thunderstorms. More thunderstorms will occur across eastern Montana. Isolated thunderstorms with highs in the 80s to around 90 will occur on Sunday. After a few dry days Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, another round of thunderstorms and cooler temperatures will move in for late next week into the first weekend of August.
Have a great weekend!
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

