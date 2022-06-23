More Waiting

As we continue with the first "official" week of summer here in Montana, our next few days will be picture perfect across the state. As it relates to daily temperatures, we're still below average in Central Montana. Late Thursday into early Friday morning, a cold front will push through the state. Moderate rainfall will be provoked ahead of the front, with heavy rainfall likely for south central and southeastern Montana. Earlier in the week, the cold front was tracking more towards the afternoon hours Thursday, and more instability behind the front was predicted because of the higher air temperatures at that time. However, with the cooler overnight temperatures when the front passes late Thursday into early Friday morning, the chance for thunderstorms is much less for central Montana behind the cold front. Rain and thunderstorms should still be decently widespread across the state for at least the first half of Friday as the cold front moves towards the east. Saturday, moisture is gone from the state and the sun takes center stage as a big chance for clear skies does exist. Saturday will be an excellent day to be outdoors as temperatures won't be like the typical sweaty hot readings we normally see here on clear days at the end of June. Friday's cold front will knock our temperatures down enough that Saturday and Sunday will both have temperatures in the 70s. Sunday and Monday will both remain dry and mostly sunny to clear, but Monday temperatures will rise back into the upper 80s. Starting Tuesday our outdoor plans may be foiled for a bit as it appears that temperatures hovering around 90 degrees and thunderstorms may be planning to stick around for the rest of next week. The next few days are an excellent opportunity for me to bring back a hashtag I really appreciate relating to the untapped potential of experiencing and exploring mother nature. #GetOutThere

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -