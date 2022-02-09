More Warmth But Even More Wind This Week

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front for Wednesday through Thursday.

Monday was a very warm day with even a few record highs in Havre, Chinook and Glasgow. These areas on the Hi-Line could be close to 100 degrees colder this time of year. The weather pattern across Montana and the West that has produced wind and warm temperatures will continue for several more days. As a series of low pressures track north of Montana, this allows above average temperatures to warm up the entire state. At the same time with each passing system to our north, there is wind and very little precipitation. Wednesday will partly to mostly cloudy with more wind out across the plains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, which is well above average. Thursday should be even warmer with temperatures in the 50s to around 60. Thursday will be a nasty, windy day with many areas experiencing gusts higher than 50mph. Valley locations of western Montana like Helena and Missoula will have little to no wind. A weak cold front will move south out of Canada late in the day. There may be a few rain showers up on the Hi-Line as the front moves into the state. The cold front will continue south through Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will drop behind the front and a little light snow is likely. Areas of snow will fall through the morning hours before skies become partly cloudy by the afternoon. Snow may accumulate up to an inch in the lower elevations, with the mountains possibly seeing 3-4". Highs on Friday will be slightly cooler, generally topping out in the 30s and 40s. This cold and snow will not last as warmer air returns for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s. Wind will continue to howl over the mountains and across the plains. A new storm system will move in for the start of the work week. Areas of snow and falling temperatures are likely on Monday. Some accumulating snow will continue into Tuesday. Another front with snow later next week will keep temperatures down, more like what they should be in February. This does look like a pattern change that will last for a little while.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist