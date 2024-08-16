More Wind After a Warm Weekend

Welcome to the weekend! This stretch of pleasant August weather will continue this weekend if not just a little warmer than it's been. Air quality was an issue as smoke blew into northeast Montana but that smoke has dissipated some. While the air quality is generally good for most of the state, a southwest flow this weekend may transport smoke from other states across Montana at times the next few days. This weekend will be a little more typical of mid-August with more sunshine, warmer temperatures and a few isolated thunderstorms. Saturday will be drier with highs in the 80s to around 90. Sunday will be warm again with highs in the 80s to around 90, afternoon and evening storms will be scattered across most of the state. Monday will have another round of thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. While there has not been much wind recently, next week from Tuesday into Thursday will be a windy stretch. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s with a strong wind and isolated thunderstorms. New wildfires could start quickly and grow in those conditions. Please be careful, Montana is just in the middle of it's fire season.

Have a weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist