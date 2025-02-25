More Wind, Minor Flooding & Mtn Snow

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect fore the Rocky Mountain Front and down the Continental Divide through Tuesday evening.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for central and north-central Montana through Tuesday evening.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for north-central and northeast Montana through Tuesday afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for along and west of the Continental Divide through Tuesday evening.

In one way or another, this February has been a very busy month with record cold and snow recently replaced by warmer temperatures, wind and minor flooding. Mild temperatures with bouts of strong wind will continue this week. A front will push across Montana tonight with a burst of heavy rain and snow. This front will be out of eastern Montana by morning, but the entire state will be left with strong wind through Tuesday. Most of the state will have gusts in the 40-50mph range, but some of the plains and along the Rocky Mountain Front will top out between 60-85mph. Snow will develop in the mountains of western Montana, and it could impact travel over the mountain passes through the evening. Highs will range from the 40s to around 50 in the lower elevations, to the 20s and 30s in the mountains. Snow will taper off in the mountains through Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with wind across the plains between 15-25mph. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. Overnight temperatures will dip below freezing so a freeze-thaw cycle will be in full swing this week. Thursday will start out mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with lighter wind. Highs will again reach the 40s and 50s. March begins on Saturday and the weekend looks mild and pleasant as high pressure builds across the West. Skies will be mostly sunny to clear with highs in the 40s to around 50. The wind will not be strong at all. A bit of a pattern change will take place early next week as temperatures get colder along with the return of snow.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

