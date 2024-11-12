More Wind Than Water or Winter With This Storm

A large storm is moving in from the Pacific bringing widespread rain and snow closer to the coast, but this pattern favors areas west of the Continental Divide for precipitation. A period of rain and snow is likely across southwest Montana into Tuesday morning. Some showers may reach as far north as Helena, Geyser and Lewistown, with snow in the Elkhorns, Big Belts, Little Belts, Highwoods and Big Snowy Mountains. Snow accumulation will only be up to a few inches, with heavier amounts farther south. Boulder Hill, Deep Creek Pass, MacDonald Pass and Kings Hill Pass may have slippery driving conditions. There will only be enough rain to wet the ground. Snow will be steadier through Tuesday morning around Bozeman to Livingston. Skies will become partly cloudy through the morning into the afternoon. Snow showers will develop over and along the Continental Divide. Highs will top out in the 40s to around 50 with a pretty strong wind gusting up to 40-50mph. Wednesday will have increasing clouds from west to east as the next storm moves in. The valley locations will have light wind while the wind will be strong over the plains and on the Divide. A weak front with little to no precipitation will cross the by Thursday morning. A stray shower or snow shower is possible east of the Divide but most of the day will be partly cloudy with strong west wind again. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. After days of wind, Friday will have calmer conditions. However, a new storm will move into southwest Montana with increasing snow through the afternoon and evening. Snow is likely around Helena and possibly as far north as Great Falls through Friday evening into the night. An inch or few are possible. Saturday will turn partly cloudy as the storm moves away. Some snow is possible early in eastern Montana. Highs will be cooler in the 40s.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

