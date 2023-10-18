More wind Wednesday ahead of unseasonable heat

Mild weather on deck Wednesday for the majority of Montana with highs in the 60s to low 70s, but there is a fair amount of wind that will still impact us.

Breezy conditions are expected along the Rocky Mountain front and adjacent plains today, so towns like Great Falls, Cutbank and other places that typically are windy will still see strong west winds once again today.

KTVH

We'll see partial cloud cover in western Montana Wednesday ahead of sunshine and warm temps Thursday/Friday with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Cooler weather is expected next week so enjoy this warm pattern while it lasts!

MTN