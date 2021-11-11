More Wintry Than It's Been In A While

Montana...we had a fall. There has not been much in the way of snow or cold so far this autumn so Wednesday's snow showers, wind and chilly temperatures were a bit more noticeable. At times, wind chill values even dropped into the 10s and 20s. Thursday will be another chilly day before temperatures start to moderate into the weekend. However, by this time next week there will likely be another wintry feel across most of Montana. Thursday is Veterans Day and another minor storm system will move in from the Pacific with spotty areas of rain and snow in the lower elevations over western Montana. A period of light snow is likely along both sides of the Continental Divide. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Eastern Montana will be windy and chilly, with morning wind chill values possibly as low as 5-15 degrees. Another push of mild Pacific air will move in this Friday into the weekend. Friday will start out with a mix of rain and snow, and there is a possibility of some freezing rain and ice out along the Hi-Line as the warm air moves over colder air at the surface. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s. A cold front will move through the state on Saturday with scattered rain and snow showers, highs will be in the 40s to around 50. A strong northwest wind will gust up to 30-40mph. Yet another storm and a warm front will move through the state on Sunday with showers and rising snow levels. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Monday could be a very warm November day with highs reaching the 60s and 70s, which would break some record highs. A little dose of reality is likely beginning Tuesday with a cold front moving through. Rain showers will change to snow showers as much colder air moves in. Wednesday's highs will only be in the 20s and 30s.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist