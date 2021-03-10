Menu

Expect mostly dry conditions today into the weekend

Posted at 6:11 AM, Mar 10, 2021
After an area of low pressure bought a little snow to portions of the state, the sun and warmer temperatures will assist with clearing it up. A few isolated snow showers will linger in the mountains of southwest and central Montana. If you are traveling on US Highway 14 in the Big Horns, prepare for messy road conditions. A mix of rain and snow cannot be ruled out in the lower elevations. A weak front is expected to drop down from Canada late in the day, and that could kick off light snow in areas along the Hi-line.

Thursday will be similar to today. Mostly sunny, daytime highs topping out in the 30s and 40s, and a few lingering snow showers in the mountains of southwest and central Montana.

Friday into the weekend, highs will climb to the upper 40s and low 50s. The state will have an ample amount of sunshine.

