Mother Nature Has Fireworks Too

It's almost Independence Day but conditions over the last few days have been more spring-like with showers, thunderstorms and below average temperatures. This cool and wet weather becomes less and less likely this time of year and a major heat wave is likely next week. Until then, enjoy the current conditions that will not last. Independence Day will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There will be isolated thunderstorms spread out across the state. High pressure will start moving in which will allow for the storms to start drying up. Highs on the holiday will be a few degrees cooler than average in the 70s to near 80. Friday will be a bit warmer of a day with highs reaching the 80s under mostly sunny skies. A stray thunderstorm is possible over eastern Montana. Another system will drop into the state on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Sunday will be a beautiful day to round out the holiday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Next week the season's first major heat will likely build across Montana and most of the west with temperatures that should hit and exceed 100 degrees. It's a good thing that it gets hot, windy and dry after the holiday weekend.

Have a great 4th,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

