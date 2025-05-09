Mother Nature on Display for Mother's Day Weekend

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for Saturday across northeast Montana.

Happy Mother's Day Weekend! Mother Nature will be on display with near record warmth, wind, strong thunderstorms, beautiful sunshine and even some fire danger. The weekend won't be a washout but if you're outside you should be on the lookout for thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of sunny and dry stretches through the weekend as well. Saturday will be toasty with highs in the 70s and 80s, with a few 90s out across eastern Montana. Showers and thunderstorms will pop through the afternoon and evening. Some storms will have hail and strong wind. Mother's Day will start out with a shower or thunderstorm in the morning. Some clearing will take place with partly cloudy skies, but then more showers and thunderstorms will pop through the afternoon and evening. Some storms could have hail and strong wind. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s west, 80s across central and eastern Montana. Monday will be partly cloudy with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. More widespread rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday as a low pressure moves into the state. Colder air will allow for snow levels to drop, and heavy mountain snow is likely. Some showers and storms could continue into the following weekend. It is the wettest time of year. Happy Mother's Day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

