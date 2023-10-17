Mother Nature Whips Out a Leaf Blower

Powerful winds swept across the state knocking down leaves, carrying them seemingly almost to North Dakota. While there were a few showers, the wind was the dominant weather on Tuesday. The worst of the wind is over but the "windy" locations in the state will still have some wind over the next few days. The wind will ease up somewhat Tuesday night but remain moderately strong on the Continental Divide, the Rocky Mountain Front and out across the plains. Wednesday will be windy in these locations again but the valleys of western Montana will have much lighter wind. The state should be mostly sunny with highs mainly in the 60s to low 70s. Thursday and Friday will be unusually warm and dry. Highs will top out in the 70s to around 80! under mostly sunny skies. A southwest wind will blow up to 20-30mph across the plains. This coming weekend should be another pleasant October weekend. A weak front will drop temperatures just a little for Saturday but highs will still reach the 60s to around 70. Skies will be mostly sunny to clear. Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little breezy, but overall it'll be a nice day again. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible across western areas late in the day. Next week will not be as nice. A few showers of rain and higher elevation snow are likely on Monday with highs in the 40s. . A colder, stronger storm is on the docket for Tuesday into Wednesday Right now snow will likely fly even in the lower elevations. Temperatures will be much colder supporting the first accumulation for many areas. So enjoy the warmth and sunshine before the cold and snow.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist