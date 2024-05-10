Mother of All Weekends

A FLOOD WARNING continues for Clear Creek near Havre and Chinook.

A FLOOD WATCH continues for most of north-central Montana near the Little Belt, Big Snowy and Bear Paw Mountains.

Mother's Day Weekend will be gorgeous across the state with warm temperatures, a lot of sunshine, and even the chance at seeing the aurora borealis at night. A nice stretch of warm, dry and sunny weather will last for days after that incredible rain and mountain snow. Flooding remains a concern around across north-central Montana with all the recent snow melting in the warmer weekend weather. Please remember if you encounter water over a road, turn around and don't drown. Keep the kids and pets away from the fast, cold moving water. The good news is the water is beginning to recede but flooding is still occurring. The weekend will be lovely with much warmer temperatures in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible but Mother's Day Weekend will be almost perfect. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible early next week but the precipitation will be nothing like the storm that just moved through. Overnight lows will mainly be above freezing, so planting sensitive plants is becoming more of a possibility.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist