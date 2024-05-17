Watch Now
Mountain Snow Back on the Menu

Posted at 3:50 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 17:50:15-04

After several days of a brutal breeze the wind will die down somewhat for the weekend. One of the days certainly looks better than the other. Overall the weather will be unsettled with cooler than normal temperatures and a return of accumulating mountain snow. Saturday is the nicer out of the two weekend days. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. The wind will be between 10-20mph with gusts up to 30. Sunday will not be as nice as low pressure moves into the state. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A light accumulation of a few inches may fall in the mountains. Next week will be on the cool and showery side. A few showers will move across the state on Monday with highs in the 50s to around 60. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60. A stronger storm will move in around Wednesday and Thursday with a steadier rain in the lower elevations and an accumulating snow in the mountains. Snow levels could get pretty low with that storm just before Memorial Day Weekend. There could be some rain and higher elevation snow into the holiday weekend, which should be no surprise to anyone.

Have a great weekend,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

