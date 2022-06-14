Mountain Snow, Wind, Rain & Flooding Continue

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Gallatin River near Three Forks and the Yellowstone River.

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Glacier Region and the Rocky Mountain Front.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for much of central and northern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the mountains of central Montana and the southern Rocky Mountain Front.

It does not feel like the middle of June for most of Montana. Rain, wind, mountain snow, and flooding continue for parts of the state. Flood waters have begun to recede for the tributaries of the Yellowstone and Missouri, but those main rivers continue to rise. Lots of water is heading down the upper Missouri toward Canyon Ferry. Fortunately this current storm is not producing a ton of precipitation, otherwise the flooding would be even worse. The storm is still making for uncomfortable conditions outside. Rain and mountain snow will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain and the strongest wind will shift east through the morning hours to central and eastern Montana, but areas such as Cut Bank, Great Falls and Helena will clear out nicely and warm up to around 70. The last bit of rain will move out of northeast Montana late on Wednesday evening. Thursday will be a much needed beautiful day across the state. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 under mostly sunny skies. It will be a day to clean up and catch your breath before the next round of weather moves in. Friday will be a summer scorcher as temperatures warm into the 80s and 90s, with a few 100s in eastern Montana. This will be the hottest day so far in 2022. Hot temperatures will melt more mountain snow, so fast moving cold water will continue in most rivers and creeks. A few isolated thunderstorms will develop late on Friday. The heat and thunderstorm threat will continue this weekend. Highs on Saturday will range from the 80s and 90s west, to the 100s east. Isolated thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will have more scattered thunderstorms with cooler highs in the 70s and 80s. Monday will be cooler with widespread showers and strong wind. Highs will be back down in the 60s and 70s.

There's a lot going on across the state. Please use caution around the high waters and give plenty of room for first responders.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist