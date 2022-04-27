Mountains: up to 2 Feet of Snow

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for elevations about 5000' in central and west-central Montana. This does NOT include Helena and Great Falls proper.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for areas west of the Continental Divide.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front.

While a few showers and mountain snow showers moved through the state on Wednesday, that is just the appetizer before the main dish that will arrive for the end of the week. This next storm has the potential for heavy, wet snow accumulating as much as 24" into the mountains. Elevation will be key Thursday another larger storm will move into western Montana later in the day. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely through the evening into the night. Snow levels will initially be fairly high above 6000', but lower through the night to the valley floors and some plains by Friday morning. Friday will be a wet and white day for many areas across the state. Some locations like Helena and Great Falls could start out with wet snow in the morning before snow levels rise in the afternoon. The mountains will continue to get snow with sloppy travel over the mountain passes. Highs will be chilly in the 30s and 40s. 6" to as much as 24" of snow will accumulate in the mountains. This weekend will be mostly cloudy with some rain showers in the lower elevations and snow showers in the mountains. Saturday will have a bit more sunshine and fewer showers, but Sunday looks rather soggy with snow levels at about 5000' once again. On the first Monday of May, a new storm will move in with rain and mountain snow. Once again, snow levels could lower down to the valley floors and plains by Monday night into Tuesday. However, later in the week there may be a big rise in temperatures with highs in the 70s. It's spring in Montana!

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist