Much Need Moisture & Cooler Temps Coming

Yes, moisture and cooler temperatures are on the way but first it's still possible to see the northern lights. Possible, not a guarantee. Timing is everything as unfortunately the solar storm that was peaking during the daylight hours and has fizzled at night for the last few days. A coronal mass ejection from the sun is still hitting Earth's atmosphere and the northern lights could be visible at night. Now onto the weather on Earth. Moisture is on the way, but first there will be isolated thunderstorms this weekend. There is a good chance that lightning strikes create new wildfires. This is not good considering the wildfire activity is about the highest it's been this summer. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s this weekend. Air Quality may become moderate as wildfire smoke drifts across the sky. There is a good chance for widespread thunderstorms producing a nice rain later Monday and Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms could continue through Wednesday and Thursday as well. This will come with cooler highs in the 70s and 80s. That's exactly what the doctor ordered with fire conditions are reaching the worst levels of the year right now.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist