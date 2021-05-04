Near Average Temperatures with Scattered Showers

A weak disturbance will bring a little moisture back into the state during the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm or two in portions of north-central and central Montana cannot be ruled. Daytime highs will remain in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday, much-needed precipitation will fall in northeast and north-central Montana. Morning showers will not improve drought conditions too much, but any form of precipitation is needed.

Thursday, a ridge of high pressure will allow warm and dry conditions to return to the state. The high temperatures will climb to the 70s and 80s.

Friday, a system moving in off the Pacific will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to the state. Daytime highs will drop back into the 50s and 60s for most of the state.

Looking ahead into the weekend plan for cooler and wetter conditions. The high temperatures will fall into the 40s, and widespread rain and mountain snow will fall across southwest and north-central Montana.

Enjoy your day.

A.R. 😊

