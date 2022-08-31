Nearing record heat, fire danger, and sunshine

As Montana prepares to roll into September and the Labor Day weekend, the western side of North America is bracing for big time heat. Recently folks in the Treasure State have been reminded that even though our fire season has been mild in comparison to some in recent years; it only takes a short amount of time and the right atmospheric conditions to start a dangerous chain of fire events. A large high pressure fueled ridge has built up and over the state of Montana, allowing for unobstructed heat and stable atmospheric conditions to settle in. In fact, this above average heat may be so comfortable here that multiple daily temperature records may be broken through the weekend and into next week. A weak cold front will move through the state Thursday evening into Friday. Temperatures will only be dropped temporarily by this, leaving the main concern to be a quick increase in gusty winds behind the front. Saturday onward into next week it appears that a few days with temperatures at or above 100 degrees will be strung together. Humidity is decreasing, temperatures are above average, and winds could be gusty over the next week. All of this combined results in an extreme fire risk across Montana. Please be extremely careful when using any objects with sparks, flames, or heat. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -