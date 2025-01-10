New Storm Brings More Snow & Wind

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Townsend to Three Forks to Bozeman into Friday morning.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Friday for the East Glacier Area.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Friday and Saturday for the Highwood, Little Belt, Big Snowy, Judith and Bear Paw Mountains.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for parts of central and eastern Montana into the Saturday.

A storm moving in for Friday and the weekend will bring wind and snow for a lot of the state, but the mountains could really see the snow pile up. The storm, like the last, will bring lots of wind and light snow to the lower elevations, but the higher mountain ranges of central Montana could pick up closer to 2 feet when all is said and done late Sunday. The storm will move in on Friday with increasing clouds and wind. Some snow showers will come through in the afternoon but more widespread snow is likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Northeast Montana could have a mix of snow and freezing rain making for slick conditions late Friday into Saturday. Up to a couple inches of snow could accumulate in the lower elevations with more than half a foot possible in some of the mountains through Friday night. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with wind and areas of light snow in the lower elevations, but heavy snow will fall at times in the mountains. It will be a chilly day with the wind and highs in the 20s and 30s. Areas of light snow are likely to move back in for Sunday with an additional light accumulation. Through this weekend the lower elevations could pick up a total of 1-5" with nearly a foot or two in some of the mountains. High pressure moves in next week for wind and warmer temperatures across the plains but the valleys will be cold and calm under inversions.

It's almost Friday,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist