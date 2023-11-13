New Storm Will Spice Things Up

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for East and West Glacier region has been issued for Wednesday into Thursday morning.

There has been a lot of wind recently but little to no precipitation. That's going to change as a new storm will start spreading rain and snow as early as Tuesday. Wind and relatively mild temperatures will continue, but eventually colder air will work into the state with this next storm and a rain-to-snow event is likely. Some spotty light rain and higher elevation snow is likely along and west of the Continental Divide on Tuesday, and some light precipitation is possible out across north-central Montana in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50, so it's likely the lower elevations just have raindrops. A larger storm will move into Montana on Wednesday. Temperatures will initially be warm, up in the 40s and 50s. The lower elevations should see light rain develop through the afternoon. The mountains and especially the Glacier Region will have snow. A cold front will work through the state on Wednesday evening with rain mixing with and then changing to snow. A few inches are possible through the night in the lower elevations, with 6-10" possible in the mountains. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for lows. Road will be slick on Thursday morning but the storm will quickly pull away. Clouds will break up and skies will turn mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, so the snow will turn slushy and melt. Another high pressure will move in for Friday with warmer temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. A chinook wind will develop along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide that will melt the snow. Warm-ish and windy conditions will start into the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s, and the wind will be strong across the plains. If you're heading to Missoula for Cats-Griz, the wind will be light, skies should be fairly sunny and temperatures will be closer to 40. The next storm will move into the state on Sunday with a mix of rain and snow showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. And then we're already into Thanksgiving week. Monday and Tuesday will be mild and dry, but a new storm will bring colder temperatures and a chance of snow right on Thanksgiving or potentially the day before affecting holiday travel. The weather looks more active through the holiday weekend and the following week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

