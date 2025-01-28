Next Snow: February

The snow we have on the ground will be it until February when the storm pattern increases along with arctic air moving back into Montana. The snow on the ground in the valley locations likely will not be melting this week as inversions are locking in the cold air. The snow over the plains will be melting just a bit as a mild chinook wind continues. This might represent Montana's January Thaw this year as there really was not a warm period. Temperatures across the plains will be mild this week but not warm. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a bit of a breeze and mild temperatures in the 30s to around 40 across the plains. The valleys will start cold and end cold with highs in the 10s and 20s but little to no wind. Wednesday will be very similar with mostly sunny skies and valley inversions and a mild chinook wind across the plains. Thursday the high pressure begins to move away and a few more clouds will make for partly cloudy skies. Valley locations will be cooler and calmer, the plains and Continental Divide will be mild and windy. Friday will be a mostly cloudy day for the end of January. A little snow will fly in the mountains along and west of the Divide. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. February begins Saturday with a new storm. A pacific cold front will cross the state with a few snow showers, but an arctic front will pass through the state later in the day with tumbling temperatures and areas of light snow. Highs Saturday could reach the 40s but lows that night will drop into the 0s. Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow that could accumulate a few inches.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

