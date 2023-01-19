Next Storm Brings a Literal "Flurry" of Activity

NOT MUCH BUT A FEW FLURRIES WITH TH — A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area and along the Rocky Mountain Front for this weekend.

A literal flurry of activity is possible for the next storm (if you want to call it that) moving through the state on Thursday. Most of the moisture and energy with this low pressure will stay to the west and south of Montana. There are several storms lined up in the Pacific that will head towards Montana this weekend and next week with a bit more snow and wind, but none of these storms are expected to have a severe impact on the state. Areas of light snow or flurries will be found mainly in the western half of the state on Thursday with more sunshine and dry conditions over the eastern half of Montana. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Friday and Saturday will be quiet and seasonably cool with highs in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of another front. This storm system will bring widespread light snow to much of Montana Saturday night into Sunday. A light accumulation of a few inches is possible. Slightly colder temperatures with highs in the 20s will move in for Monday. Another fast moving minor storm could hit the state late Monday night into Tuesday, with yet another weak system around Wednesday into Thursday. The rest of January looks more like January than the first few weeks of the month. There will be more opportunity for snow and colder but not brutally cold temperatures.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist