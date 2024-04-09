Nice April Warmup

After several days of cool, blustery weather, there is a warmup on the way for most of Montana that coincides for the weekend. A pesky little storm with some showers of rain and snow and a lot of wind will continue to move through Tuesday night but exit the state through early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with stronger wind across eastern Montana. Highs will again be in the 40s and 50s, still a little below average. A pattern change will begin on Thursday with warmer air moving into Montana. Highs will top out in the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy skies. Friday will have highs in the 60s and low 70s with a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This weekend will likely be the warmest so far this year as highs hit the 60s and 70s both days. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. Sunday will be warmer with highs possibly reaching the upper 70s in some spots. A few thunderstorms will pop through the afternoon and evening but most of the state will be dry for most of the day. Monday will be a stormy one with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs will still be in the 60s and 70s. Colder air will work in late with the chance of rain changing to snow into Tuesday. Midweek next week will be colder with the chance of a significant snowstorm. If you were contemplating taking off snow tires, you might want to wait until the following weekend.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist