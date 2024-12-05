Nice Christmas Light Hanging Weather

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for East Glacier and the Rocky Mountain Front from Friday night through Saturday night.

The beginning of December has been pretty docile, making for pleasant weather to hang Christmas lights. It certainly could be worse with subzero temperatures and whiteout conditions in sideways snow. A little light snow will clip northeast Montana late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, otherwise the state will be snow-free for several days. Thursday will be another mild day across most of the state with 40s and 50s for most, extreme northeast Montana will hold in the 20s and 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny making for another beautiful December day. The warm-ish December weather will continue Friday with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s, 30s across far eastern Montana. Wind will be strong across the plains and up on the Continental Divide, gusting as high as 40mph. Saturday will start off partly cloudy with increasing clouds ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures will be warm in the 50s and even a few low 60s possible. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening along a cold front. The mountains could have a few snow showers. It will be very windy across the state. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers, cooler temperatures and stronger wind. A light coating up to an inch or two of accumulation is possible in the lower elevations with up to 6" in the mountains.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist