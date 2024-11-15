Nice Little Friday Snow

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the mountains of central and southwest Montana from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area, Rocky Mountain Front, Great Falls, and parts of Judith Basin County for Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Snow has been fairly scarce so far this season but a nice, little storm will spread snow across a good portion of Montana through Friday night into Saturday. The last several storms have left much of Montana east of the Continental Divide dry. Friday things will change as the next storm takes a different track that will finally bring snow east of the Divide. Low pressure will move into the state through the day Friday with clouds increasing through the morning. A rain/snow mix will spread northeast through the morning into the afternoon. Snow is likely around Helena and possibly as far north as Great Falls through Friday evening into the night. An inch or few are possible. The mountains could see up to 6-10". Road conditions will deteriorate especially after dark as temperatures cool and the rain/snow mix turns to all snow. Saturday morning will start out with some lingering snow showers, but the steady snow will move into eastern Montana. Areas around Helena and Great Falls will turn partly cloudy through the morning as the storm moves away. Some snow is possible early in eastern Montana. Highs will be cooler in the 40s. Sunday will have increasing clouds and wind as the next storm approaches. Most of the state will be dry with highs in the 40s to around 50. A strong cold front will move across the state on Monday with snow showers, wind and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with a chilling wind. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a few mountain snow showers. Highs will mainly be in the 30s to around 40.

Get ready for light snow!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist