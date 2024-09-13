Nice Weekend After a Great Rain

The biggest rain maker in months came through this week but is leaving just in time for the final weekend of summer. Up to 2" of rain fell in some areas including over many of the region's wildfires. Rain, snow and cooler air over the fires in Idaho, Oregon and Montana have slowed those burns down. Less smoke is being produced and most of the state is seeing the cleanest air in quite some time. The air quality should remain good through the weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Wind will be stronger off the Rocky Mountain Front. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated storm or two over the western and southwestern parts of the state late in the day. Highs will be in the 70s. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms, highs will be close to normal in the 60s and 70s. Another big storm is likely to move into the state with widespread rain and more mountain snow on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s in the lower elevations. This will be another storm that drops rain over the wildfires and across a thirsty state. Rain will fall through Tuesday night into early Wednesday with clearing late in the day. Overall through the end of September there will be multiple storms with rain and mountain snow, and cooler temperatures will start bringing Montana closer to the end of this year's fire season.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist