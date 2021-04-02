No April Fools' Joke: Incredibly Dry

Happy April! Beautiful but the fire danger will remain high for the next few days. Additional RED FLAG WARNINGS may be issued. Not only was it warm and windy, but the humidity was extremely dry especially for April. Humidity levels were more typical of late July or early August. This dry airmass will persist into Easter Weekend. There will be continued warmth and wind as well, as not much change is likely from day to day. Good Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, windy, dry, and highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. Saturday may have a few more clouds but temperatures, wind and humidity will be similar. Easter Sunday will start out partly cloudy and mild. The wind and clouds will increase through the day. A few isolated showers are possible later in the afternoon. Much needed moisture is on the way for Monday. A low pressure and cold front will move through the state with showers in the lower elevations and some snow in the mountains. Highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. Some rain and snow will continue into Tuesday. It's possible that snow accumulates in the lower elevations by Tuesday morning.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist