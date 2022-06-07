Watch
Ever-changing weather patterns continue
MTN
The weather around the world plays by it's own set of rules and patterns. There's no disqualification when some areas get too little or too much precipitation. Montana is one of the places where the weather pattern is always shifting towards something new. This week, the great news is that it will feel much more like summer than it has over the past few weeks. Tuesday will remain dry across central Montana, with temperatures hovering around the mid-70s. Most of the showers, if any, that arrive during our workweek should remain light or moderate; though a few convective driven thunderstorms across the state can't be ruled out. Northeast Montana will see rain Thursday afternoon and parts of Friday due to a low pressure system that will slide well east of both Great Falls and Helena. Central and southwest Montana's next big chance for precipitation will be over the weekend. Heavier rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday, with the thunderstorm potential peaking Sunday afternoon. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -

