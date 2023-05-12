No Matter the Weather, Shower Mom with Love

First of all, thank you to all of the moms, stepmoms, grandmas, great grandmas, and every other motherly figure out there. I hope you have a great weekend. Mother's Day Weekend will start out cloudy, cool and showery but Sunday's weather should improve with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. It's day #3 of a storm system hitting Montana, and it may be at least 2 more days before we are rid of this storm. Wet weather will continue into the weekend, but should mainly clear out in time for Mother's Day on Sunday. This weekend will start out with the stubborn storm still sticking around. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the state east of the Continental Divide. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue for places like Helena, Great Falls, Lewistown, Billings and certainly eastern Montana. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s east of the Divide, but there will be some sunshine and warmer temperatures around Missoula and Kalispell. Sunday is Mother's Day and the storm system will start moving out. Some clouds and isolated showers will continue in the morning but gradually the shower threat will end with increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70, with some mid 70s west of the Divide. Monday will be a sunny and warm day with highs in the 70s. Warmer temperatures approaching 80 with scattered thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist