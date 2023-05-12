Watch Now
Weather

Actions

No Matter the Weather, Shower Mom with Love

Special.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Day1.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 4:37 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 20:08:20-04

First of all, thank you to all of the moms, stepmoms, grandmas, great grandmas, and every other motherly figure out there. I hope you have a great weekend. Mother's Day Weekend will start out cloudy, cool and showery but Sunday's weather should improve with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. It's day #3 of a storm system hitting Montana, and it may be at least 2 more days before we are rid of this storm. Wet weather will continue into the weekend, but should mainly clear out in time for Mother's Day on Sunday. This weekend will start out with the stubborn storm still sticking around. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the state east of the Continental Divide. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue for places like Helena, Great Falls, Lewistown, Billings and certainly eastern Montana. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s east of the Divide, but there will be some sunshine and warmer temperatures around Missoula and Kalispell. Sunday is Mother's Day and the storm system will start moving out. Some clouds and isolated showers will continue in the morning but gradually the shower threat will end with increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70, with some mid 70s west of the Divide. Monday will be a sunny and warm day with highs in the 70s. Warmer temperatures approaching 80 with scattered thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!