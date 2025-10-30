No Weather Tricks for Halloween

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front for Saturday and Sunday.

It's almost Halloween and it's almost always stormy, snowy or cold right around this holiday. Not this year! The weather should be very nice. You don't have to worry about putting a snowsuit on under the kid's costume. You don't have to worry about any little witches getting blown away. The weather should be quite pleasant with highs in the 50s and light wind. Trick or Treaters will have temperatures falling into the 40s under partly cloudy skies on Friday evening. Most of the Montana will have really nice conditions for this time of year. This weekend is the first of November and the first storm of the new month will move in. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers mainly in the mountains. Highs will be mild in the 50s and 60s. Some places in north-central Montana may top out around 70. Wind could be strong off the Rocky Mountain Front and out across the plains with gusts topping 30-40mph. The Helena Valley should have little to no wind on Saturday. Sunday will start mostly cloudy with a few showers of rain and snow mainly over the mountains. Precipitation does not appear very heavy. The afternoon will turn mostly sunny but very windy. Highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. This weekend, Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. We "fall back" on Saturday night. Sunday evening darkness will be an hour earlier, but there's an extra hour of sleep Saturday night. The first week of November does not have any weather surprises, just mostly cloudy with periods of wind and highs in the 50s.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist