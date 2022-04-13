Not a Wishcast

Most of Montana is waking up on Wednesday with a window view of what would seem like a mid winter season landscape. Though the central part of Helena received merely a dusting, just five miles from town up to twenty-four inches of snow was measured. Eastern Montana continues to be drilled with the large winter storm now moving through areas like the Glasgow community, fueled by a northeasterly flow. As I mentioned on daybreak, it's quite interesting to note that a possibility of snow is there in each day on my seven day forecast. While we certainly need every bit of moisture that falls, due to our extreme drought, no I am not doing what meteorologists have labeled the phenomenon known as "wishcasting". This is simply described as producing a forecast in which favorable and highly popular atmospheric conditions are shown as appearing in the near future, though the scientific basis for these specific conditions may be limited or non-existent. We actually do have the potential to see record snowfall between Saturday evening and the morning hours on Easter Sunday. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -