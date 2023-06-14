Not Just Thunder & Rain But Mountain Snow

The weather pattern is about to change a bit, but it will still remain very active with thunderstorms, rain, and now a return of mountain snow. The next few storms will come with colder air more like earlier spring storms that likely will bring some snow to the mountains as the calendar flips from spring to summer. A cold front will come through the state on Wednesday with a shower or storm in the morning around Helena and Great Falls. The showers and storms will head east through the afternoon with some severe storms possible in eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, 80s ahead of the front. This cold front will also bring a pretty stiff wind to most of the state. Temperatures on Wednesday night will be cold enough for a touch of snow up around Glacier and the higher terrain on the Rocky Mountain Front. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, cool temperatures, and a bit of wind. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for most areas, a little below average. Friday will be a rare dry day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to around 80. The final weekend of spring will start off warm with a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday a new storm system will move in with increasing clouds, showers and strong to severe thunderstorms. Monday will be wet and cooler, with a chance of some snow in the higher terrain.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist