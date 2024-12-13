Not Much, But It's Something

A couple of storms are poised to move across Montana this weekend and early next week with a little light snow but not much. It'll be a little more activity in what has been a sorta slow December with regard to snow. Overall the snow has been below normal for most areas east of the Continental Divide. Technically it still is fall as winter does not officially begin until December 21st. Friday will be the nicest day we will see in a while with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will still only reach the 20s in eastern Montana but central and western areas will warm into the 40s to near 50 under the sunshine. The colder air will leave eastern Montana on Saturday as a new storm approaches with a broad southwest flow that will warm most of the state up into the 30s and 40s. Western Montana will have some scattered snow showers as the storm moves in from the west. The weak storm will move across Montana from Saturday night into Sunday morning with some snow in the mountains and the possibility of some mixed rain, snow and light freezing rain showers across the plains. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some snow especially in the morning, windy with highs in the 30s and 40s. Snow will not accumulate more than a coating in the lower elevations and just a couple inches in the mountains. Northeast Montana will have a period of steadier snow through the afternoon along with stronger wind. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Another minor storm is possible late Monday night into Tuesday with light snow but heavy accumulation and arctic air are unlikely anytime soon.

Enjoy Friday's weather,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist