Not so spooky forecast for Halloween

Happy Halloween! Our forecast for this spooky holiday isn't actually to scary.

We're looking at a ridge of high pressure dominating most of western and central Montana today allowing for plenty of sunshine and partial cloud cover. High temps will be slightly above average and will reach the low to mid-40s. Lows will sit in the mid-20s.

Sunset happens a little after 6PM and temperatures will quickly cool down at that point. If you're trick-or-treating tonight, make sure to bring extra layers to change in to at this point! Snowboots or rainboots are also recommended. Much of the leftover snow has melted making for slick sidewalk conditions. Tread carefully!

Eastern Montana is still dealing with some more cool air migrating south from Canada as well as more prominent cloud cover - for example, Glendive is looking at a high of just 33 degrees today. Brr!!

Cloud cover is set to increase overnight and tomorrow, we'll see far less sun ahead of incoming pacific storms that will bring isolated valley rain and mountain snow showers starting Wednesday night.

Thursday, that storm will ramp up and we're tracking a 50% chance of rain in the Helena and Great Falls areas. We'll continue to see scattered showers through Sunday. However, this system is not enjoined with cold temperatures - we're looking at temperatures warming up to the 50s over the weekend.

Sunday, November 5th at 2AM is Daylight Savings Time! Don't forget to set your clocks to "fall" back one hour Saturday night when you head to bed.

