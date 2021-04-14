Not Your Average April Weather

Snow, clouds, cold temperatures and icy wind chills in the middle of April are not the norm. It was another gloomy, damp and cold day across most of the state. Montana has been locked in this pattern since the weekend and we are not out of the pattern just yet. Thursday will still be unsettled with clouds, cool temperatures, and scattered rain and snow showers. Any snow accumulation will be confined to the mountains. The low pressure will finally start moving away on Friday and sunshine will increase from northwest to southeast through the day. There still will be some lingering showers of rain and/or snow mainly over the mountains. A nice warmup is on tap for the start of the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. The nice weather will not last out the weekend. Sunday another cold front will move through the state from north to south. Expect rain showers to turn to snow for most areas Sunday afternoon and evening. A few inches could accumulate in the lower elevations. Some snow will continue into Monday morning. Another Canadian cold front will come down later on Tuesday with more snow showers and a reinforcing shot of colder air. Looking long range, another couple of fronts could keep temperatures below normal with periods of snow into the final weekend of April. There does not appear to be any major warmups anytime soon.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

