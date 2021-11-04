November to Trend Colder, Windier & Cloudier

After a mild few weeks dating back into October, more typical November weather will move into Montana. Climatologically, November is the cloudiest month of the year. Average temperatures also drop off significantly from early November to the end of the month as arctic outbreaks become increasingly likely. As the jet stream descends southward, the potential for wind will also increase. Friday will be mostly sunny and blustery with stronger west wind. Highs will still be in the 50s to around 60 but it will feel colder with the wind. There will be mountain snow showers on Saturday, but the rest of the state will be partly cloudy and windy with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few snow showers are possible through Saturday night into Sunday as a weak cold front passes through. High temperatures behind the front will cool into the 40s for highs. Skies will be partly cloudy with a west wind between 15-30mph. Chilly but near average temperatures will continue into next week. A new storm will approach on Tuesday with increasing clouds and a few showers. Some areas of rain and snow will move through the state on Wednesday, but accumulation likely will be confined to the mountains. Thursday will be a colder day with scattered areas of snow. A light accumulation is possible in the lower elevations. Several inches should fall in the mountains.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist