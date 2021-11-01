Novembrrr Starts Chilly

Happy November! The coldest airmass so far this season moved in over the weekend. It was chilly for Trick o' Treaters and the first morning of the new month was downright cold. Most areas woke up to temperatures in the 0s and 10s, with a few of the normally colder spots dropping below 0. Temperatures will slowly modify this week but the weather will be fairly quiet. November can see arctic outbreaks and big snowstorms but that does not seem likely to happen anytime soon. A ridge of high pressure will deflect a storm away from Montana on Tuesday. While there will be some clouds sneaking over the western part of the state, central and eastern areas will again be mostly sunny. Temperatures will modify into the 40s and low 50s, but still remain below normal. Wednesday a southwest wind will increase over the plains but the valleys of western Montana will have light wind as a minor inversion develops. Blowing snow may be an issue for travelers around the East Glacier area but that's the only snow issue in the state. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s. Thursday will be a warmer day with highs in the 50s and 60s. A new storm will approach with increasing clouds and a few rain showers in the evening and overnight. Snow levels will be fairly high, above 6500'. Friday will be partly cloudy and blustery with stronger west wind. Highs will still be in the 50s. There will be mountain snow showers on Saturday, but the rest of the state will be partly cloudy and windy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Quiet weather will continue for Sunday into Monday with more clouds but no precipitation, and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist