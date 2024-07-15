Watch Now
Numerous Large Fires in Montana

Posted at 5:23 PM, Jul 15, 2024

The Horse Gulch Fire is no longer the largest wildfire in the state as several fires have grown in the last few days. The Miller Peak Fire near Missoula is the most active fire and is rapidly growing. A few smaller fires around the state have popped up. The largest fire is in southeast Montana, the Deadman Fire has grown to more than 22,000 acres. Wildfire season is off and running in the state following a week of hot temperatures. This week's weather will not be quite as hot but conditions will remain conducive for fires to start and grow. Monday was a windy day that allowed some of these fires to grow. Tuesday will have similar temperatures but less wind, so the fire danger will not be as high. Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s with a light east wind. Wednesday will still be a hot one with a light east wind. Highs will reach the mid 90s with a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Thursday the wind is back along with hot temperatures so wildfires should readily grow. Highs will be in the 90s and wind gusts could top 20mph. Friday the wind will switch directions and come out of the north with highs in the mid to upper 90s. This weekend will be hot and dry with highs in the 90s, fortunately the wind will not be bad. Wildfire smoke will be variable as the fires in Montana grow but also fires in Oregon and Washington will continue to contribute smoke to our skies. Climatologically we are entering the hottest time of year.

Stay cool,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

