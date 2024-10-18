October Changes Tune

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues through Friday morning for the mountains of southern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for areas of western and southwest Montana into tonight and Friday morning.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the East Glacier area for Saturday.

A strong cold front swept across the state bring sweeping changes with rain, snow, cooler temperatures and cleaner air. Most of the precipitation has been light in the lower elevations but the snow has been heavy in the southern mountains. The air quality across the state is "GOOD" behind this front as moisture in the form of rain and snow fell on most of the fires. Areas of light rain and snow will continue to pepper the Helena area and points south through the evening. Thursday night into Friday early morning some snow will fly down around the Bozeman area and toward Dillon and Monida Pass if anyone is traveling that way. Friday will turn mostly sunny with highs again staying in the 40s and 50s. The weekend will be dry and a little warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday. A strong wind will howl across the Rocky Mountain Front and out over the plains on Saturday. Gusts could top 60mph. The wind will be light in the valleys. Sunday will be partly cloudy and windy over the plains, little to no wind in the valleys. Highs will be in the 60s in the valleys, 50s in the mountains, 60s and 70s across the plains. The next storm system will come across the state later Monday with showers, isolated thunderstorms and mountain snow. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Another mild and dry stretch is likely Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist