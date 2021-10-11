October Snow Continues

A strong, slow moving snow storm will continue to affect the state. Snow has been heavier the farther south in the state and this will persist through the night and Tuesday. The line of snow is south of Helena to Lewistown. North of this area has seen little to no snow, and southern areas like Bozeman to Billings has been very snowy. Some light snow is possible into Tuesday morning around Helena. Temperatures across most of the state will drop into the 20s so wet roads may refreeze and snow will start accumulating on surfaces again. Tuesday will be another gray and chilly day for most of the state. Snow will fall across southern and eastern Montana. Highs will only reach the 30s and 40s. The last bit of the storm will move out of eastern Montana on Wednesday. The rest of the state will be partly cloudy, cool and breezy. Highs will mainly be in the 40s. There will be a few snow showers in the mountains. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers around. Highs will remain below average in the 40s. Friday will start a warming trend with highs reaching the 50s under partly cloudy skies. It will be very windy with gusts topping 40mph in some areas. This weekend will be warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s. The wind will be fairly gusty both Saturday and Sunday. A minor front will move through Sunday night with a few scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind that front for early next week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist