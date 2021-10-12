Octsnowber Storm

While most of the state was cloudy, chilly but dry on Tuesday, eastern areas were still dealing with heavy snow and treacherous travel. After coming to a standstill at times Monday and early Tuesday, conditions on I-90 over Bozeman pass have improved. Farther to the east there are areas of heavy snow and white out conditions. Rain and snow will increase across northeast Montana including the Glasgow area through tonight. Some light snow has pushed back into central Montana, but the far eastern section of the state will deal with the worst conditions tonight and Wednesday. The last bit of the storm will move out of eastern Montana late on Wednesday. Central and western Montana will have a little sun before clouds increase ahead of a new low pressure. This storm is not as strong as the last one, and will mainly bring snow showers to the mountains on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few snow showers will move over the lower elevations Wednesday night into Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, sunshine will increase with warmer temperatures into the 50s. Stronger wind gusts of up to 30mph are possible Thursday afternoon. Friday will start a warming trend with highs reaching the 50s and low 60s under partly cloudy skies. It will be very windy with gusts topping 40mph in some areas. This weekend will be warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday, 60s and 70s on Sunday. The wind will be fairly gusty both Saturday and Sunday. Besides a brief cooldown for Monday, most of next week looks warm and dry with a lot of sunshine.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist