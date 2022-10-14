Oktoberfest!

This weekend may be one of the most beautiful weekends of the year with great color in the trees, comfortable temperatures, lovely blue sky and hardly a breeze. While Montana has been pleasantly sunny and mild, that's not the case a few hundred miles to our east. A couple very powerful low pressures in south-central Canada and the northern plains of the United States have created the stronger wind across eastern Montana. These two storms will continue to swirl over the northcentral U.S. and southern Canada for a few more days. Temperatures will be cold enough closer to this storm to produce snow for the eastern Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and the U.P. of Michigan. The weekend will start off unsettled with partly cloudy skies and scattered morning showers on Saturday. There will be a little higher elevation snow as well over the southern mountains early in the morning. Clouds will clear by midmorning with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will cool into the 50s and 60s in the lower elevations, but 30s and 40s in the mountains. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs back up in the 60s to around 70. One issue may be more widespread freezing temperatures at night this weekend and early next week, but temperatures typically get that cold this time of year. Dry, sunny and warm weather will continue into the middle of next week. Longer range, some stormy and colder weather with the possibility of rain and snow is likely getting into next weekend. The storminess should continue through the final week of October, so enjoy the spectacular conditions while we have them.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist